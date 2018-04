Kaj vse zmore človeško telo! Najprej premagala raka, po 13 urah tudi maraton.

For 15.5 miles, my wife Mary ran in the heavy wind and torrential rain in a quest to complete her first marathon. At that point, her body began to shiver uncontrollably, her lips turned purple, and because of her compromised immune system, her doctors instructed her to stop running in the rain should this happen. The rain has now stopped, and with dry clothes, we are now at the Dunkin Donuts in Wellesley where she stopped running at 4PM. We will now finish Mary’s journey to the finish line together. Let’s go.

A post shared by Toucher & Rich (@toucherandrichofficial) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT