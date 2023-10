Pokol v Ukrajini, Rusi ubili najmanj 49 civilistov #video

Raketni napad je sredi popoldneva zdesetkal kavarno in trgovino v vasi Groza v okrožju Kupjansk v Harkovu, ki je bila takrat polna moških, žensk in otrok.

Foto: Reuters

#BreakingNews At least 49 people dead as a result of a Russian missile attack on a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. Seven people were injured. Rescuers continue to work on the spot pic.twitter.com/aNcuhcNiiq