Kako so kresovali po Sloveniji #foto

The May Day bonfire is part of Slovenia’s exceptional cultural heritage dating back to pagan times. Bonfires were first lit on Midsummer’s Eve, 24 June. Since 1890 the tradition was carried out on the eve before Labour Day, 30 April. Bonfires (kresovi) near churches on the fortified hills (grmada) were also used during Turkish invasions in the lands of present-day Slovenia to signalize the Ottoman threat. . . . #kres #kresovanje #culturalheritage #bonfire #funken #church #roznik #ljubljana #laibach #slovenia #slovenian #centraleurope #europe #european #tradition #traditions #pagan #1mai #1maj #labourday #fire #nightfire #night #instafire #spring

A post shared by Kerzmosch (@carniolus89) on Apr 30, 2019 at 2:42pm PDT