Pevec priznal: Prevzela sta me ego in moč

Music...ART and FASHION.. all ways I have been able to express myself.. in happy times, sad times, peaceful times, anxiety ridden times.. I am grateful that I have been blessed with the ability to express myself. I’m grateful that I have been given a platform and opportunity to grow, make mistakes and learn from them. Im so blessed to have so many people encourage me and empower me to be the best me. my goal is to empower those around me to be the best them! 📷: @mrmikerosenthal

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 5, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT