MAC na police pošilja kolekcijo še ene pokojne zvezdnice

Aaliyah super-fans everywhere – YOU made it happen! Inspired by your loyalty and love, the 90s-glam #AaliyahForMAC collection launches on maccosmetics.com on June 20th and in-stores in North America on June 21st! Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film 🎼🎤🎬 Watch this space for more updates! *Products and launch dates vary by market. @aaliyah_haughton_official

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:00am PDT