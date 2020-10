Dončič je v Dallasu kupil hišo leta, vredno skoraj tri milijone dolarjev #foto

One of our Certified Sweet homes has just been purchased by the great NBA star Luka Dončić! #thesweetesthomesindallasfortworth #dallasrealestatenews #lukadončić #luxurylistings #listingoftheday #luxuryliving #prestonhollow #bluffview #northdallas

A post shared by CandysDirt.com (@candysdirt) on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:59am PDT