Šprinter, ki se ne bo ustrašil slovenskih klancev. "Odstopil bom edino, če zbolim."

Short recap of @rundumkoln yesterday: it was a hard day on the bike, especially coming out of a big altitude training block. That meant fighting all day for me and I gave everything to make that win happening. Unfortunately I got a cramp 😵 with 150m to in the sprint and could barely finish on place 5. It is what it is now but we worked good as team and it was most important to suffer again in a race after all the training. Thanks to the boys for their support and of course the German fans! 🇩🇪 📸Hennes Roth

A post shared by Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:18am PDT