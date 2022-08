V požaru v Kairu umrlo najmanj 41 ljudi

WATCH: At least 41 people were killed and 14 injured in a fire inside a Cairo church on Sunday, according to Egypt's Coptic Church. pic.twitter.com/ZgWdu6M75S — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 14, 2022

According to report 41 People feared dead after a huge #fire erupted at a church in #Cairo , #Egypt , Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/aIzsmr045u — Rajan Kumar Jha (@RealRajanjha) August 14, 2022

Požar je iz za zdaj še neznanih razlogov izbruhnil v koptski cerkvi Abu Sifine v delavskem okrožju Imbaba na severozahodu Kaira.

Terrible fire in a Coptic church in Cairo today. At least 40 dead. Oriental Orthodox Christian Copts and their churches are often the target of discrimination and attacks, this needs to be investigated properly by the Egyptian authorities. pic.twitter.com/L7yF1btMvx — Nomadpossum 🐟🇬🇷 🇦🇺 (@nomadpossum) August 14, 2022