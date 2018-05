Ameriška umetnica se je preobrazila v Melanio Trump

@marthawilsonartist 👁👁...my favorite piece @friezeartfair whereas the artist uses a program to merge herself with Melania Trump. Their eyes are aligned with sadness and availability or in the case of Melania, lack there of. Scroll through for a segment of the video loop. 💙 “Makeover: Melania 2017” Single-channel video @ppowgallery ☯️ Portraiture in digital format.

A post shared by Katy Diamond Hamer (@katyhamer) on May 2, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT