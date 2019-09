Čustven zapis Adrijinega pilota: Vedeli smo, da bo to naš zadnji polet

▪️ADRIA AIRWAYS▪️ ✈ As I step out of the cockpit, I look back and take a last glance at it. Here is where it all started, this airline gave me my first chance, my first job as an airline pilot. I learned how to fly a masterpiece of an aircraft. We knew this could end like this. It was not a surprise. We knew this could be our last flight. As we start our descent, the sun rises over the Balkan skies, calm as ever. We can’t talk to each other, gutted. “Gear down”, we feel this could be our last landing in Ljubljana. “Adria 727, Cleared to land runway 30, wind calm” 50,40,30-Thrust idle-20,10-Flare... And we kiss the runway for the last time A smooth approach and landing puts an end to it. As always, we bring our passengers home, safely. But this time it feels different...

