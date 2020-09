Znana instagramerka razkrila preprosto skrivnost najlepših fotografij

A LOT of you ask “what do I use to make such NICE photos?” ——————————————— Well here’s one tip ☝🏻 First and the main thing for me is - light- always catching the sunset 🌅 or sunrise 🌄 at that time you can really play with photography • as I was testing my new phone’s camera @lgslovenija VELVET - that was just the perfect moment ✨ to do it in adorable city as #piran • btw this phone is very sleek and easy to hold in your hand 🖐 with triple ultra wide camera 📸 and amazing sound 🔉 • • • • • • • • • • • #piran #pirano #ifeelslovenia #ifeelslovenia💚 #feelslovenia #kampadanes #vsezarazgled #exploreslovenia #visitslovenia #nasvetzaizlet #geoslovenija #igersslovenia

A post shared by KATARINA Bencek✈Travel | Style (@katarina_bencek_) on Jul 28, 2020 at 9:10am PDT