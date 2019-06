Slovenski zvezdnik drugič postal očka

Our little princess Hana was born today!!!🙏💖💗 I’m so proud of my princess and her mom - my gorgeous wife @tamarasulic❤️ Today is a proof that things don’t always play out as you plan and that the universe has a will of its own. Hana surprised us and was born two weeks before the predicted date of birth. I’m currently in Rome recording my first solo album - Vivaldi Four Seasons with amazing @accademiadisantacecilia orchestra. I’m very sad that I wasn’t there for the birth, but my wife told me “better a short and an easy child birth without you then a long and hard labour with you there (Btw I was there for the birth of our first child which was quite long😅)”. She is amazing!❤️😁 The most important thing is that everything is OK❤️🙏 But there is no doubt that this recording of Vivaldi Four Seasons will have a special sound to it considering very emotional circumstances🎶🎻❤️ In any case I can’t wait to go home tomorrow and meet my daughter and hold her in my arms.💖🙏❤️ #blessed #family #love

