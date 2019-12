Dončić, kot ga še niste videli. Res ne. #video

I came from Europe, to conquer America, for sure. I come from Europe, from country sLOVEnia, for sure. The only country with love in its name, for sure, that’s why I play with my heart, that’s why I love this game. I started playing basketball as a small wonderkid, from Olimpija Ljubljana to Real Madrid. People started calling me El Matador, but I only fight Bulls on the basketball floor. My name is LUKA. You wanna play rough? Say hello to my bazooka! I’m tough. Whole night Fortnite, my name is LUKA. Look out! Come on dance with me. Step back three from oversea, victory! He don’t give up until he DONE - čić when he turn his magic ON - čić who can stop him? NO ONE - čić He’s a PHENOMENON - čić He don’t give up cause he THE DON - čić He don’t kill you with a GUN - čić He kill you with his no-look LUKA pass, He put you on skates and on your ass. Luka, I’m DONE - bitch! The King of the North is gone - čić, come on bring it on - čić, I wanna be the one - čić, to put a ring on - čić. Do you know my grandma owns a hair salon - čić, and Mamma Mia runs my website lukadoncic.com - čić, it’s nice, like my block on Lebron - čić, twice.

Dejavu - ka, Out of the blue - ka, when I give you a cue - ka, everybody sing Halleluka! HALLELUKA! Did I show you my bazooka? Done! Full bag of swag, my name is LUKA. Come on ref don't be moron - čić give me and one - čić. It's time for triple-double, with no trouble, MVP! Él está en mi CORAZÓN - čić Si no te gusta, eres un CABRÓN - čić Ver qué magia con BALÓN - čić Él es un grande CAMPEÓN - čić No te protege ni un CONDÓN – čić Él es un Dios, el POSEIDÓN – čić Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! No te mata con el tridente, pero él te mata con su juego caliente! LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA! Grandpa Dirk is not around. LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA! there’s a new sheriff in town. LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA! I didn’t shoot no deputy. LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA! I shoot killer step back three. LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA! Bad Bunny, Good Luka yeah, yeah! LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA, LUKA! God's plan, Luka God's plan!