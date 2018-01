Konec nevsakdanje zgodbe, najboljši strelec Rudarja je zdaj zares odšel

Big shout out and thanks to my beloved team Nk Rudar for the love and support this past a year and half we spent with each other, it was an amazing feeling and experience, big thanks to all my fans in Slovenia who followed me up through my games, likes and comments, I love u all, I won’t say goodbye but will say until next time, I will miss u all ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾, off with my next team for a new challenge and top ranks. 💪🏾

A post shared by Johnmary Uzuegbunam 18 (@jmarygold18) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:46pm PST