Po težki izkušnji se sprašuje, ali je treba toliko trenirati

June 20th - I am crying uncontrollably in Bratislava. My shoulder is dislocated and my dreams are crashed in a matter of seconds. The pain is agonising... 82 days later, I'm sitting back in my boat not only convinced I will come back stronger than ever but I sit here grateful, because this injury has remainded me why I started doing this sport in the first place - for the fun of it. And the scars on my shoulder will always keep reminding me of that. ⚡✨💫 #whatdoesntkillyoumakesyoustronger #backtoit #ican #iwill

A post shared by Urša Kragelj (@ursakragelj) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:17am PDT