Valentino Rossi bo vsaj še eno leto vztrajal v motoGP

Here's what @valeyellow46 had to say about joining PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team: "I am very happy to continue riding in 2021 and to do it with the PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. They are very serious and very well organised. It'll be nice to have Franco as my team-mate, as he's an Academy rider, it's going to be cool. I think we can work together to make good things happen."

