V Angliji se je v šoli porušil strop, več otrok v bolnišnici

🔴London Fire Brigade said in a statement: "Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a ceiling collapse at a school in Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich" 📸Rick Findler/Story Picture Agency Read more: https://t.co/Pp6gOQ0eiD pic.twitter.com/XaSc2Wi7WY

Londonska gasilska brigada je sporočila, da so bile na kraj dogodka v zasebno osnovno šolo Rosemead v Thurlow Park Road v Dulwich napotene tri gasilske enote in dvajset gasilcev.

Nekatere otroke so na kraju oskrbeli zaradi manjših poškodb, nekatere izmed njih pa so odpeljali v bolnišnico. Vse ostale člane osebja in otroke so varno evakuirali, poroča SkyNews.

Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning. My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no-one is seriously injured. I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene https://t.co/tZFEKiTZIf