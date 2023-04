Fajonova o slovenski kandidaturi za VS ZN tudi z Blinknom

🇸🇮🤝🇺🇸



Always a pleasure to chat w/ @SecBlinken.



We exchanged views on geopolitical challenges, includ. war in #Ukraine. Strong intl. support is vital.#WesternBalkans remains area of common interest. #Slovenia stands ready to help #WB countries on their euroatlantic path. pic.twitter.com/LuwW3WxleO