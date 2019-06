Nov rekord: to je najhitrejši traktor na svetu #foto

Here it is...Britain's fastest tractor. Achieving a speed of 103.6mph, the #Fastrac is powered by JCB’s 7.2 litre, 6-cylinder DieselMax engine. The tractor is capable of delivering 1,000hp and 2,500Nm of torque. #WFT #JCBWFT #Tractor #Speed https://t.co/Zer1iDT7Ki pic.twitter.com/MSLkRZHMGz