Po poškodbi začetek sezone vprašljiv tudi za Svindala

Small crash on Thursday. Small hand injury, but a little more complicated than what I thought. So decided to have surgery today. A small bump in the road, an racing should still be very possible in the near future.👍👍 @felix_neureuther how's your hand doing? 😀

