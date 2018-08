Se je Andyju Murrayju bledlo ali laže?

Bye bye New York😔 Was nice to be back out there competing in a slam again. Gave it my best effort but it wasn't enough. Thanks to everyone for the support and messages last few days 👍 I'm off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things. #liarliarpantsonfire🔥

