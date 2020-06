Nova primera koronavirusa v angleški ligi, eden iz Norwicha

Norwich je na svoji spletni strani objavil, da okuženega čaka sedemdnevna osama, po njej pa ga bodo še enkrat testirali.

Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of COVID-19 testing



In line with the Premier League’s protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date