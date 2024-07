Tragična novica iz Avstrije: po padcu umrl norveški kolesar

Podrobnosti o nesreči še niso znane. Kot dodaja Apa, zaenkrat še ni jasno, ali se bo dirka v nedeljo nadaljevala.

The heart of cycling world breaks again today. 😢



André Drege (Coop-Repsol), crashed at Tour of Austria on the descent from the Grossglockner and he died.



Drege has already won seven races this year and was supposed to ride for Jayco Alula's WorldTour team next year. RIP 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/E685vh0IKW