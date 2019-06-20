It was hard to predict winners yesterday, today is nearly impossible

Opening stage of the 26th Tour of Slovenia was very exciting with lots of thrilling events and final victory of the German king of sprints Pascal Ackermann. On day two we'll see a real spectacle.

Cyclists were caught by a surprise yesterday on the climb to Planina, today they will have to face two very serious climbs. First is waiting for them soon after start – the climb to Veliko Tinje. Average incline of the climb is 6,6%, even harder and more decisive climb is waiting for them on the end of the stage.

What is ahead of the cyclists?

They will start a climb to Svetina about 30 kilometers ahead of the finish. This is second category climb with average incline of 7,7 %. The road from there will lead towards Celje Hut, and followed by descen to Celje, host city of the today's finish. Stage doesn't have a mountain finish, but we expect that best climbers on the race will fight for the victory, with high expectactions from cyclists like Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida) and maybe also Luka Mezgec (Michelton - Scott).

They are both good climbers as well, but that is not the case for current leader Ackermann, that will almost surly lost the leading position after today’s stage.

3D-presentation of 2. stage:

Chance for the Slovenian miracle boy?

Opening stage showed that Italian Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) means business, but we aslo expect a lot from his teammates Jan Polanc and Slovenian miracle boy Tadej Pogačar. It will be also interesting to see what are intentions of Colombian Esteban Chaves (Michelton-Scott) that won a stage on the recent Giro.