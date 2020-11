Dallas zavit v črno

Rest In Peace OG! My prayers are with your family and loved ones. You will be greatly missed and you’ll be a man I forever look up to! 🙏🏽 #RIP #MarkusPaul pic.twitter.com/KY3EfzSOQo

"Markus Paul je bil priljubljen in pomemben član naše družine," je ob smrti dejal lastnik moštva Jerry Jones in dodal: "Na ekipo je imel prijeten in pomirjajoč vpliv."

Markus Paul je v ligi NFL pri ekipah Chicago Bears in Tampa Bay Buccaneers med leti 1989 in 1993 preživel pet sezon. Štiri leta je igral tudi za ekipo Syracuse Orange na tamkajšnji univerzi.

It was amazing how many times I would see a clock and it would say 10:32. That meant Markus Paul was with me at that moment. During the course of a tough game, tough day he was by my side. Even though he’s left us I know he will still be by my side. Miss You, Love You MP pic.twitter.com/2StIPmg0wD