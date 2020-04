Mimo Zemlje leti velik asteroid

Wow. Asteroid 1998 OR2 tumbling through space seen by the Arecibo observatory.



They confirm the space rock is ~ 2 km in diameter and rotates once every 4.1 hours.



1998 OR2 will safely make a #closeapproach of Earth on 29 April, at its closest being 16 x further than the Moon🌙 pic.twitter.com/Rf7a4eg0gZ