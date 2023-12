Ker je podpisal memorandum z izmišljeno državo, je ostal brez službe

"Prišli so in izrazili željo, da pomagajo Paragvaju. Predstavili so več projektov, prisluhnili smo jim in to je bilo to," je dejal Chamorro in priznal, da so ga zavedli.

Arnaldo Chamorro, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture in Paraguay, signed a memorandum with the "United States of Kailasa".



Kailasa is an unrecognized hindu micronation which claims to have bought an island in the coast of Ecuador. Its leader faces several sexual… pic.twitter.com/lE17Be93rH