Ganljivo sporočilo Šarapove: naredimo to s prijaznostjo, ljubeznijo in optimizmom

I was introduced to Italy as a little girl and fell in love with it immediately. In all fairness, it is very hard not to fall in love with. 😉🤷🏼‍♀️ As @vanityfairitalia put together these images in support of Italy, I couldn’t help but reminisce on all the beautiful memories I hold. In the past year, I spent most of my training in Italy and considered it my second home. I ate more pasta Genovese than anyone should be allowed to. I met new friends and a team who significantly impacted my outlook on the value of quality of work. On the roads, I improved my driving ( or worsened them😂) as I often received slightly dramatic gestures from local taxi drivers. 🙃 And by looking back, I am also positively dreaming of the future. Visiting our friends in Positano for a sunset swim on the Amalfi, my little family in Old Bordighera for a spritz and salame board, and the crowded streets through Rome which I will never take for granted. As we navigate through so many unknowns together, let’s do it with kindness, love, and optimism—All the beautiful qualities Italia has shared with me. Please 🙏🏻 #stayhome

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Mar 20, 2020 at 8:42am PDT