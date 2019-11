Island life is over 🏝 Once again Greece didn’t disappoint ✌🏼 Thanks @acglavan for amazing van 🙌🏼 #vanlife continues on higher attitude... 🔜🏔 #glavanfree #backtowork #mountainsarecalling

A post shared by Tim Mastnak™ (@timmastnak) on Aug 4, 2019 at 9:58am PDT