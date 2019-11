Korenit preobrat v življenju Julie Mancuso: na rajski otok v lovu za valovi in zaslužkom #video

I want to raise my son to respect and cherish women. I was so inspired by this event I went to the other night. (thanks @meiliautumnbeauty ) It was about sisterhood, self-esteem and self-love. It made me realize how important passing along that message to my son will be. For him to truly see us as equals. It's not just about teaching young girls to see themselves as enough, its about raising our young boys to do the same. I am from a family of strong, confident women, and I don't have a lot of experience with boys, so I am just wondering if anyone has any good tips? ❤️⁠ .⁠ .⁠ ⁠ #kids #momlife #inspiration #womenempowerment

