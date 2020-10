Jurišič lačen in osredotočen: Prva slovenska zmaga v Bellatorju prihaja!

🚀FINALY 🔥 FIGHT DAY 🔥 IS HERE 🏆 . Ive been waiting for this day for a long long time, finally I am up to do what I love the most! Having a good opponent across the cage in a great organization! I was training hard for this fight, did a great fight camp and am in one of my best shapes of my life, the hungriest and focused ive remembered! I am comming to knockout my opponent, finish him how ever I will need to, but ready if needed for the biggest war possible. The only thing I know is that on the end of the fight my hand will be raised, I will have a new win on my record and i will do anything thats needed in the windows of sport to make it so! I am representing my self, I am representing anybody who helped me and put their energy in for me! Today this is for all of us!!! Slovenia 1st @bellatormma Victory on the way!!!! . My phone will be off, wont be reachable from now on! We talk after we smash and finish our job 🏆

