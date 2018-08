Američan z letalom strmoglavil na lastno hišo

Another look from @KSLChopper5 above the scene where a small plane crashed into a house in Payson, UT. Pilot was killed, 2 people inside the home escaped the fire. #Utah #breaking #kslam #nbc #planecrash @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/M44pVvPwFT

Kot poroča nemška tiskovna agencija dpa, so moškega pred nekaj dnevi prijeli zaradi nasilja v družini in ga za krajši čas tudi priprli.

Ob strmoglavljenju sta bila v hiši storilčeva žena in sin, a sta se rešila nepoškodovana.

Letalo je medtem zajel ogenj in je eksplodiralo. Hišo je zajel ogenj.

More from @KSLChopper5 above the scene in Payson. @newsyCaitlin is on scene, follow her for updates throughout the morning. #utah #kslam #breaking #planecrash pic.twitter.com/hZz1g6tYrL

BREAKING: Police in Payson say the plane crash this morning was no accident. They say the pilot, Duane Youd appears to have intentionally crashed into his own home. He had been arrested a few hours earlier on domestic violence. He was killed —no one else was injured. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Y3zEkkqxDi