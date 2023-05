Mariborčan na spletu objavil recept za picaburek in zanetil vojno v komentarjih

This is how to make a Balkan-style pizza burek!🍕 It’s a dish/snack which is very popular, especially in the capital of Slovenia Ljubljana. My favourite Burek is with cheese but this one is a proper banger! I used the same great-quality ingredients I put on my pizza. Ingredients: For the filo dough: * 350g strong bread flour * 170g water * 5g olive oil * 4g salt * 15g sourdough If you don’t have time to make your filo just try to get one with the fewer ingredients possible… Package around 275-350g. For the sparkling water mixture: * 200g sparkling water * 20g oil * 2g salt For the toppings: * 250-350g Fior di latte mozzarella * 400g can of San Marzano tomatoes * 4g Salt * Pecorino cheese * Fresh basil and oregano Instructions: 1. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, water, olive oil, salt, and sourdough. Mix everything, and knead it for around 10 minutes to get a smooth elastic dough. Leave it covered at room temperature for 8 hours. 2. After 8 hours, divide the dough into small 35g balls. Rest them for 1 hour and then roll them out to a paper-thin circle. Use a cornstarch & flour mixture so they don’t stick. Cut out rectangles or leave them in a circle shape. 3. Preheat your oven to 215°C. 4. Prepare the sparkling water mixture by combining sparkling water, oil, and salt. 5. Grease your pan with olive oil to prevent sticking. Start laying the filo sheets and toppings as follows: * 3 empty filo pastry sheets * A bit of sparkling water mixture * Another empty filo pastry sheet * Toppings (mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino cheese, fresh basil, and oregano) * Another empty filo pastry sheet * Sparkling water mixture * Fold into a circular shape and repeat the process until you use up all the filo sheets and toppings. * Finish with an empty filo pastry sheet on top. * Make a lot of holes with a toothpick and add the remaining sparkling water mixture. 6. Bake the burek in the preheated oven for around 40 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. 7. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving if you can’t resist cut and eat immediately as I did😁 #pizzaburek #burek #pizza