Organizatorji tik pred nastopom Žana Kranjca prekinili in nato odpovedali tekmo

Slalomska tekma v Banskem je bila tik pred nastopom Žana Kranjca odpovedana:

‼️ Race cancelled due to heavy rain in Bansko ☔️



Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate today, but safety always comes first.

Let's hope for better weather next time, and until then, stay safe and dry!