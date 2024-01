Osumljen, a je vseeno prišel na njen pogreb

"Danes se spominjamo življenja, ki je bilo prekratko. Melissa se je šele ogrevala, njene najboljše predstave so šele prihajale, moralo bi jih biti več. Vsi žalujemo," je v govoru med drugim dejal oče.

Rohan Dennis attended his wife Melissa Hoskins' funeral today in Perth after being accused of running her down with his ute.

He was directed towards a separate entrance to the West Chapel when he arrived at the Fremantle Cemetery.