Sloviti klub se poslavlja od svoje legende

Francis Lee, ki je bil v devetdesetih letih tudi predsednik Cityja, je med letoma 1967 in 1974 za klub dosegel 148 golov v 330 nastopih.

It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee.



Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.