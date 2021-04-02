RSS
SiolNET. Sportal Nogomet
petek, 2. 4. 2021; 16.04 Osveženo: 28 minut
0,00

termometer

  • Messenger
  • Messenger
Angleško prvenstvo, 30. krog

V Angliji bo takoj spet zanimivo

0,00

termometer

Avtor: R.V.
Manchester City
Manchester City ima na vrhu lestvice 13 točk naskoka pred najbližjim zasledovalcem. Foto: Reuters

Po skoraj dveh tednih reprezentančnega premora se angleška premier liga na spored vrača s sobotnimi tekmami, ki bodo že takoj ponudile dva zelo zanimiva obračuna. Leicester City gosti vodilni Manchester City, Arsenal pa prvaka Liverpool. Manchester United bo v nedeljo gostil Brighton, Tottenham pa čaka gostovanje pri Newcastle Unitedu.

Angleško prvenstvo, 30. krog:

Sobota:
Chelsea – WBA
Leeds United – Sheffield United
Leicester City – Manchester City
Arsenal – Liverpool

Nedelja:
Southampton – Burnley
Newcastle United – Tottenham
Aston Villa – Burnley
Manchester United – Brighton

Ponedeljek:
Everton – Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton – West Ham United

Najboljši strelci:

17 - Kane (Tottenham), Salah (Liverpool) 
16 - Fernandes (Man Utd), 
14 - Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bamford (Leeds United),
13 - Son Heung Min (Tottenham), 
12 - Gundogan (Man City), Vardy (Leicester) 
...

Vas zanima več iz te teme? Chelsea Liverpool Tottenham Arsenal Manchester United Manchester City angleško prvenstvo

Komentarji

Pridružite se razpravi!
Za komentar se prijavite tukaj. Strinjam se s pogoji uporabe.

Kaj gledate
Kaj delite
Delite na:
Delite na: Facebook Twitter Viber Pinterest Messenger E-mail Linkedin
Kaj berete
Ne spreglejte
{{headline}} Oglas {{headline}}
{{display_url}}
{{description1}} {{description2}}
VALÚ nagrajuje

VALÚ nagrajuje

Sodelujte v VALÚ-jevi nagradni igri, v kateri bomo 40 srečnežem podarili 40 EUR, eden pa bo prejel celo 200 EUR na svoj račun VALÚ.
Mobilni Net za povezavo kjerkoli

Mobilni Net za povezavo kjerkoli

S paketi Mobilni Net lahko internet uporabljate brezskrbno kjerkoli. Preverite in izberite pravega zase.
Ustvarjajte prihodnost v prvem omrežju

Ustvarjajte prihodnost v prvem omrežju

Izberite paket Naj 5G in vrhunski mobitel Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, ob nakupu katerega dobite še darilo.