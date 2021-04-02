V Angliji bo takoj spet zanimivo

Po skoraj dveh tednih reprezentančnega premora se angleška premier liga na spored vrača s sobotnimi tekmami, ki bodo že takoj ponudile dva zelo zanimiva obračuna. Leicester City gosti vodilni Manchester City, Arsenal pa prvaka Liverpool. Manchester United bo v nedeljo gostil Brighton, Tottenham pa čaka gostovanje pri Newcastle Unitedu.
Angleško prvenstvo, 30. krog:
Sobota:
Chelsea – WBA
Leeds United – Sheffield United
Leicester City – Manchester City
Arsenal – Liverpool
Nedelja:
Southampton – Burnley
Newcastle United – Tottenham
Aston Villa – Burnley
Manchester United – Brighton
Ponedeljek:
Everton – Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton – West Ham United
Najboljši strelci:
17 - Kane (Tottenham), Salah (Liverpool)
16 - Fernandes (Man Utd),
14 - Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bamford (Leeds United),
13 - Son Heung Min (Tottenham),
12 - Gundogan (Man City), Vardy (Leicester)
