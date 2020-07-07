Nadaljuje se hud boj za ligo prvakov

V premier ligi se nadaljuje zgoščen ritem tekem. Za uvod v 34. krog bo danes na sporedu obračun Arsenala, ki bo lovil četrto zaporedno zmago, in Leicesterja, Chelsea pa se bo pomeril s Crystal Palacom. Manchester City bo v sredo gostil Newcastle, prvak Liverpool se bo mudil pri Brightonu, Manchester United pa bo v četrtek na delu pri Aston Villi.
Angleško prvenstvo, 34. krog:
Torek, 7. julij:
19.00 Crystal Palace – Chelsea
19.00 Watford – Norwich
21.15 Arsenal - Leicester
Sreda, 8. julij:
19.00 Manchester City – Newcastle
19.00 Sheffield United – Wolves
19.00 West Ham – Burnley
21.15 Brighton – Liverpool
Četrtek, 9. julij:
19.00 Bournemouth – Tottenham
19.00 Everton – Southampton
21.15 Aston Villa – Manchester United
Lestvica:
1. Liverpool 33 tekem - 89 točk
2. Manchester City 33 - 66
3. Leicester City 33 - 58
4. Chelsea 33 - 57
5. Manchester United 33 - 55
6. Wolverhampton 33 - 52
7. Arsenal 33 - 49
8. Tottenham 33 - 48
9. Sheffield United 33 - 48
10. Burnley 33 - 46
11. Everton 33 - 44
12. Newcastle 33 - 43
13. Southampton 33 - 43
14. Crystal Palace 33 - 42
15. Brighton 33 - 36
16. West Ham 33 - 31
17. Watford 33 - 28
18. Aston Villa 33 - 27
19. Bournemouth 33 - 27
20. Norwich 33 - 21
Najboljši strelci:
21 − Vardy (Leicester)
19 - Aubameyang (Arsenal),
18 - Ings (Southampton),
17 − Salah (Liverpool),
16 − Agüero (Man City), Mane (Liverpool),
15 − Jimenez (Wolves), Martial (Man United), Rashford (Man United),
13 − Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Sterling (Man City)
