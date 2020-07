Pritisni F za spoštovanje: neverjetno slovo v igri World of Warcraft

Ob smrti tako vplivne figure v svetu igric se je zgodilo nekaj prav posebnega. Igralci številnih strežnikov so se zbrali v masah, da bi se poklonili preminulemu Byronu. Na nekaterih mestih v igri so uporabniki postavili špalir, spet na drugih so množice pokleknile legendi v spomin.

i do love the mmorpg communities sometimes. all gathering in a cathedral (every server is doing this including WoW classic) as a memorial to Reckful who committed suicide, for some it may seem cringe but i have immense respect for this. https://t.co/1Wy8Z4pCMI

Today we all witnessed not only the largest in-game memorial but also the largest in-game player-driven event in the history of World of Warcraft



In times like this it's easy to think of the evil that people are capable of but we can't forget the purity and kindness as well. pic.twitter.com/5mzOSZrM3Z